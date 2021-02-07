CNO Financial Group (CNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

