Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce $206.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.61 million. Cognex posted sales of $169.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $798.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $786.90 million to $814.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $874.61 million, with estimates ranging from $843.10 million to $923.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognex.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.02. 481,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $88.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,400 shares of company stock worth $17,257,579. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

