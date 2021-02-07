Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,320,000.

Shares of FOF opened at $13.29 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

