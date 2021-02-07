Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:RFI opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

