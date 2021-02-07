CoinEx Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $725,907.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $725,907.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.79 or 0.01246410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.76 or 0.06458752 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.