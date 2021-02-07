Colrain Capital LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Colrain Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 0.4% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 289.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,197.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.15 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

