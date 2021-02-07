Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXP. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,512,000 after buying an additional 866,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after buying an additional 1,025,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 946,850 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 901,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.