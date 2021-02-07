Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,541 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 4.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Comcast by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,557,000 after purchasing an additional 261,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

