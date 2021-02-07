Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,651 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.26 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

