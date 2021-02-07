Comerica Bank Buys 3,812 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sony were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony by 42.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Sony by 42.9% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sony by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SNE opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

