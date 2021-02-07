Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 1,192.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,916,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $308,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $676.71 million, a PE ratio of -52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

