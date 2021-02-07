Comerica Bank Sells 6,787 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of The Toro worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Toro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.