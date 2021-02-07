Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Sells $155,457.00 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $155,457.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

