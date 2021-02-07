Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,678,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGI opened at $9.22 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $298.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

