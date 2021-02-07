Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Bank of America raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

CFRUY opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

