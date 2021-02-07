Comparing Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) & Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Galileo Acquisition and Paya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya 0 0 3 0 3.00

Paya has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Paya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Galileo Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Paya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 77.67

Risk and Volatility

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

