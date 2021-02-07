Comparing MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -245.38% -168.39% -104.11% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 60.48% 35.04% 29.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of MedAvail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MedAvail and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $1.03 million 12.70 -$4.26 million ($5.52) -2.33 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $102.31 million 4.43 $31.88 million $0.30 14.57

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail. MedAvail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MedAvail and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 0 2 0 3.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.88, indicating a potential upside of 103.09%. Given Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MedAvail.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats MedAvail on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations. It also operates SpotRx, a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome. The company also develops Firdapse, which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of patients with congenital myasthenic syndrome, anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

