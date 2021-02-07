Comparing Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) & MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 6.94% 40.02% 8.83% MIND Technology -63.69% -70.31% -23.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrop Grumman and MIND Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $33.84 billion 1.47 $2.25 billion $21.21 14.09 MIND Technology $42.67 million 0.68 -$11.29 million N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Northrop Grumman and MIND Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 0 2 9 0 2.82 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus target price of $378.45, indicating a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats MIND Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems. The Defense Systems segment offers weapon and mission systems for the U.S. military and civilian agency customers. Its principal products and services include integrated battle management systems, weapons systems, information technology services, and intelligence operations. This segment provides command and control and weapons systems, including munitions and missiles; precision strike weapons; propulsion, such as air-breathing systems; and gun systems and precision munitions. It also offers life cycle service and support for software, weapons systems, and aircraft; security services, including information and cyber operations; intelligence analysis and support; and IT infrastructure, such as cloud. The Mission Systems segment offers command, control, communications, and computers ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared, and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; communications and network systems; processing systems; navigation; and maritime power, propulsion, and payload launch systems. This segment also provides airborne sensors and networks; cyber and intelligence mission solutions; maritime/land systems and sensors; and navigation, targeting, and survivability solutions. The Space Systems segment offers satellites and payloads; ground systems; missile defense systems and interceptors; launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; and strategic missiles. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems; and HarborGuard, an integrated waterside surveillance and security system that combines radar, video, and other surveillance technology to provide security for various waterside installations. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also sells used equipment from its lease pool. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

