Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 468 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Compass Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $252.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.