Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS) shot up 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 268,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 35,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Contagious Gaming Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) Company Profile (CVE:CNS)

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions for gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

