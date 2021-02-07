Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Shares Up 4.4%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.17 and last traded at $152.17. Approximately 71 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.09.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

