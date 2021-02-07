Contrasting China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China CGame and Tetra Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech $2.99 billion 2.42 $173.86 million $3.26 41.08

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than China CGame.

Profitability

This table compares China CGame and Tetra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China CGame N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech 5.81% 17.91% 7.66%

Volatility & Risk

China CGame has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China CGame and Tetra Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China CGame 0 0 0 0 N/A Tetra Tech 0 1 5 0 2.83

Tetra Tech has a consensus target price of $123.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.55%. Given Tetra Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than China CGame.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of China CGame shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Tetra Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats China CGame on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China CGame Company Profile

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China's iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments, and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

