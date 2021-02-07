Contrasting Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) & Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Keurig Dr Pepper and Drinks Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 2 8 0 2.80 Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Drinks Americas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Drinks Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 4.12 $1.25 billion $1.22 26.66 Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Drinks Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 11.40% 8.33% 3.90% Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Drinks Americas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

