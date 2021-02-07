Contrasting Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) & Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Boston Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 5.20 $4.70 billion $1.58 24.66

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Paradigm Medical Industries and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Scientific 0 4 16 2 2.91

Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $42.65, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A Boston Scientific 36.59% 11.77% 5.57%

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

