Contrasting Renalytix AI (RNLX) & Its Rivals

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ: RNLX) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Renalytix AI to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A Renalytix AI Competitors -149.09% -33.53% -19.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renalytix AI and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI N/A -$9.84 million -160.38 Renalytix AI Competitors $847.49 million $38.23 million 293.57

Renalytix AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix AI. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Renalytix AI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Renalytix AI Competitors 201 797 1147 32 2.46

Renalytix AI currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.26%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential downside of 11.50%. Given Renalytix AI’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renalytix AI has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Renalytix AI rivals beat Renalytix AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

