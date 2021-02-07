Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Sells $729,500.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $729,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00.

Shares of CORT opened at $29.41 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,698,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,722,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.