Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after buying an additional 1,049,354 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 292.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 497.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 795,388 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 297.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 630,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 140.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,188,000 after purchasing an additional 603,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $51.05 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

