Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,295 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 140166 raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $85.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $87.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

