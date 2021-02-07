Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,872 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

