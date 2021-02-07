Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,476 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.61 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

