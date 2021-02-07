Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $51,540,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $13,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $4,972,000. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 137.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 148,128 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $1,501,776.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

