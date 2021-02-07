Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $408.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

