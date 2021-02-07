Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

NYSE LMT opened at $337.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.35 and its 200 day moving average is $369.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

