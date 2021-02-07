Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $101.61 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

