Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.0% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 30.9% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 155,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

