Cowen Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $365.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $330.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.63.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $316.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.66 and its 200 day moving average is $253.70. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $336.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $951,194,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

