Cowen Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by Cowen from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXPI. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.65.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $181.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.64. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $184.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $444,347.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $6,115,769. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $49,122,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 225,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

