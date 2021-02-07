Cream Market Cap Hits $18,769.02 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 54.6% against the US dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $18,769.02 and approximately $300.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,932.69 or 1.00310723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00033563 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.41 or 0.01093229 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00304109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00213595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00063864 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00034615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001893 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

