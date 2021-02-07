Creative Planning Buys 1,614 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

