Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $367.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.96.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

