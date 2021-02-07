Creative Planning Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $114.19 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.