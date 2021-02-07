Creative Planning Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,950 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of EQT worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of EQT opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

