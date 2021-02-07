Creative Planning Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $298.20 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $298.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.53.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

