Credicorp (BAP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $929.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.46. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $215.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

