Credit Suisse Group Increases AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $127.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

ABC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.27.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

