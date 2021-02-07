Credit Suisse Group Raises Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $60.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE PFGC opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,309,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

