Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,369.45 ($17.89).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £31.84 billion and a PE ratio of 225.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,219.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

