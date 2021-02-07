Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 5.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and US geographical segments. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

