Credits (CS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.73 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $45,995.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

