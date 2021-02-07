Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report sales of $129.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $130.99 million. Cree posted sales of $215.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $610.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.67 million to $616.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $665.52 million, with estimates ranging from $571.60 million to $788.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

CREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Cree stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,370,959. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 13.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth about $1,669,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

